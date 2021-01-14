Watch Fed Chair Jerome Powell live in a Q&A on the economy

The stream is slated to start at 12:30 p.m. ET. Follow the link here to watch the stream.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks Thursday in a virtual chat hosted by the Princeton University Bendheim Center for Finance.

The talk comes at a pivotal time for the Federal Reserve, which in December committed to its current policy until it sees substantial progress towards its goals regarding inflation and employment.

As part of its response to the challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic, the Fed has cut its benchmark short-term lending rate to near zero and is buying at least $120 billion of bonds each month. In recent speeches, some Fed officials have said they see the economy bouncing back strongly this year, possibly pushing up the removal of some of the accommodation.

