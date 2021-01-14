What to watch today: Wall Street set to start another mixed session

BY THE NUMBERS

PayPal (PYPL): PayPal became the first foreign firm in China with total ownership of a payments platform, after buying the 30% it didn't already own of China's GoPay. Financial terms were not disclosed. Amazon (AMZN): The e-commerce giant's digital books business is the subject of a probe by the state of Connecticut for possible anti-competitive behavior. Attorney General William Tong said the investigation centers on Amazon's e-book distribution agreements with publishers. Nordstrom (JWN): The retailer said holiday season sales were down about 22% from a year earlier, with digital sales representing 54% of its total. The department store operator also said sales at its Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores improved sequentially in December from November. Ethan Allen (ETH): The furniture retailer said it expected to report fiscal second-quarter earnings of 67 to 69 cents per share, compared to a consensus estimate of 46 cents a share. Ethan Allen said its e-commerce business jumped 44.9% during the quarter, helping lead to a record high order backlog. Signet Jewelers (SIG): The jewelry retailer's shares are higher in premarket trading after said it expects fourth-quarter sales to fall slightly for the fourth quarter compared to a year earlier, coming in between $2.1 billion and $2.12 billion. That would still be above Wall Street forecasts.

