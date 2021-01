Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

The final months of any calendar year brings a flurry of predictions from Wall Street strategists for the next 12 months, but a research team at Credit Suisse has followed up with a list of surprises that could make their predictions miss the mark.

The bank's global research team, led by strategist Andrew Garthwaite, played devil's advocate against themselves in a note to clients on Friday, explaining how their outlook for 2021 may turn out wrong.