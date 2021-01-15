Ariel's John Rogers likes this stock as a way to ride the hot IPO trend

A Wall Street sign is seen near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the financial district in New York, November 24, 2020.

The IPO market appears to be staying hot after a strong finish to 2020. For investors looking to capitalize on the strength, Ariel Investments' John Rogers recommended Lazard as a stock pick.

"Lazard is probably our favorite right now," Rogers, who serves as co-CEO and chief investment officer of Ariel, said on CNBC's "Closing Bell." "With all the deals that are happening — every day we talk about one deal after another, one IPO after another — Lazard will be a company that will truly benefit from that."