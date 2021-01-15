Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Ariel's John Rogers likes this stock as a way to ride the hot IPO trend

Kevin Stankiewicz@kevin_stank
Share
A Wall Street sign is seen near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in the financial district in New York, November 24, 2020.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

The IPO market appears to be staying hot after a strong finish to 2020. For investors looking to capitalize on the strength, Ariel Investments' John Rogers recommended Lazard as a stock pick.

"Lazard is probably our favorite right now," Rogers, who serves as co-CEO and chief investment officer of Ariel, said on CNBC's "Closing Bell." "With all the deals that are happening — every day we talk about one deal after another, one IPO after another — Lazard will be a company that will truly benefit from that."

More In CNBC TV Picks

CNBC ProTom Lee says hot IPOs may be a sign retail investors are coming back to stocks
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC ProOakmark’s Bill Nygren says these two stocks offer hidden value for investors
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC ProCramer says Zoom is here to stay and its stock might have bottomed out
Jesse Pound
Read More