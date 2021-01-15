Ariel's John Rogers likes this stock as a way to ride the hot IPO trend

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)
The IPO market appears to be staying hot after a strong finish to 2020. For investors looking to capitalize on the strength, Ariel Investments' John Rogers recommended Lazard as a stock pick.
"Lazard is probably our favorite right now," Rogers, who serves as co-CEO and chief investment officer of Ariel, said on CNBC's "Closing Bell." "With all the deals that are happening — every day we talk about one deal after another, one IPO after another — Lazard will be a company that will truly benefit from that."