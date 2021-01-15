Asia-Pacific markets rise as investors react to Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific edged higher in Friday morning trade as investors regionally react to the release of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 gained 0.17% while the Topix index dipped 0.1%. South Korea's Kospi advanced 0.9%.

Meanwhile, shares in Australia were higher, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 0.17%.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares traded 0.18% higher.

Hong Kong-listed shares of CNOOC will be monitored by investors on Friday. The U.S. Commerce Department announced Thursday it had added the firm to its entity list, which essentially restricts firms from receiving specific goods made in the U.S.