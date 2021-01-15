Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving will forgo over $800,000 for violating NBA Covid-19 rules

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during the game against the Washington Wizards on February 1, 2020 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. (Photo by Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images)

Brooklyn Nets stars Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for violating Covid-19 protocols, the National Basketball Association announced Friday.

NBA president of league operations, Byron Spruell, made the decision, after Irving was spotted at a "private indoor party" last weekend without a mask. His presence violated NBA rules that prohibit players from "attending indoor social gatherings of 15 or more people or entering bars, lounges, clubs or similar establishments."

Irving, who the Nets will pay $33 million this season, will forfeit salary for games he missed during his quarantine period. Though Irving sat out the Nets' last five games, he's only being docked for two games and must forgo over $400,000 per game.

The NBA said Irving is allowed to return on Saturday if he clears league protocols.

Covid-19 outbreaks have hit the NBA hard this week, forcing the league to postpone numerous games since Monday, including Saturday's Indiana Pacers contest against the Chicago Bulls. The league also released its latest pandemic testing report, noting that 16 new players tested positive.

To help combat the outbreaks, the NBA tightened Covid-19 protocols to mandating more masks in team areas and issued a two-week stay-at-home policy. Players and team staff must remain in their residence while in home markets outside of team activities at practice sites or arenas.

In addition to Irving's possible return, the Nets also will welcome James Harden to the club. The team traded for Harden in four-team traction on Wednesday.