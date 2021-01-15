Skip Navigation
Consumer stocks could be among the biggest winners from the Biden stimulus

Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks as he announces members of economics and jobs team at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, January 8, 2021.
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

President-elect Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package could provide a boost to consumer spending and consumer stocks.

Biden unveiled the package Thursday evening, and he is seeking bi-partisan agreement for the spending plan that is likely to get push back from Republicans. But even so, strategists expect to see some amount of spending get approved.

The Biden "America Rescue Plan" calls for an additional payment of $1,400 to individuals, on top of the $600 Congress approved in December, and an extension of federal unemployment benefits to the end of September, at the rate of $400 per week. The president-elect also seeks an increase in the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour to help front line workers.

