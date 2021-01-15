Covid live updates: Officials push antibody treatment as U.S. hospitalizations tick lower

The global death toll of Covid-19 is fast approaching 2 million people lost, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The milestone marks another 1 million deaths in just 3.5 months. It took 9 months of the pandemic to reach the first 1 million dead. The United States has recorded the most virus deaths by a wide margin, with more than 388,000 confirmed fatalities so far. Brazil has reported 207,000 virus deaths, and India has reported 151,000.

As U.S. vaccinations continue to ramp up, President-elect Joe Biden has proposed a stimulus plan that would give most Americans $1,400 each to help offset the pandemic's economic hardship.

The U.S. is recording at least 238,800 new Covid-19 cases and at least 3,310 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.