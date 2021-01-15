Covid live updates: Officials push antibody treatment as U.S. hospitalizations tick lower

LIVE UPDATES
The global death toll of Covid-19 is fast approaching 2 million people lost, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The milestone marks another 1 million deaths in just 3.5 months. It took 9 months of the pandemic to reach the first 1 million dead. The United States has recorded the most virus deaths by a wide margin, with more than 388,000 confirmed fatalities so far. Brazil has reported 207,000 virus deaths, and India has reported 151,000.
As U.S. vaccinations continue to ramp up, President-elect Joe Biden has proposed a stimulus plan that would give most Americans $1,400 each to help offset the pandemic's economic hardship.
The U.S. is recording at least 238,800 new Covid-19 cases and at least 3,310 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.
U.S. retail sales declined 0.7% in December as renewed business restrictions undercut restaurant spending and reduced shopping mall traffic, Reuters reported. Economists polled by Reuters expected flat retail sales in December.
The Commerce Department also said November data was revised to show a sales decline of 1.4% instead of the 1.1% drop previously reported.
Coronavirus antibody treatments have the potential to keep the most at-risk coronavirus patients out of the hospital if given early enough in their infection, but the drugs are still underutilized in the U.S., the nation's top health officials said.
The federal government has shipped more than half a million courses of the treatments produced by Regeneron and Eli Lilly, which are given to people through and IV infusion. The problem is that many patients don't know how to access them, and hospitals aren't prescribing the medications or arranging the infusion sites necessary to administer the drugs, they said.
"I want my colleagues to hear me," U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams told reporters on a call Thursday. "You need to think about and be willing to prescribe these medications much more frequently as a way to protect your patients, preserve your hospital capacity and to support your exhausted colleagues."
U.S. hospitalizations ticked lower for a second day straight on Thursday, according to data from The Atlantic's COVID Tracking Project.
Roughly 128,900 people are currently being treated in U.S. hospitals for Covid-19, down from 130,300 as of Wednesday and from 131,300 as of Tuesday. Though the earliest signs of improvement are a welcome change from skyrocketing hospital stays, patient volumes remain at overwhelming levels and near pandemic highs.
