Goldman Sachs: These stocks could pop on a coming China boom

Investment bank Goldman Sachs picked the mining and metal stocks that it predicts will benefit from a commodity "supercycle" like the one seen more than a decade ago.

The last supercycle happened in the mid-2000s during the house price bubble that resulted in a credit crisis. At that time, the price of some metals surged — in a sector that is notoriously hard to call

Goldman said that while the metals and mining sector is up more than 100% from the lows seen in March 2020, to a high not seen since 2011, there is still room to grow. This, it said in a note published Wednesday, is due to an increase in Chinese manufacturing, the distribution of coronavirus vaccines and a shortage of certain metals.

These are Goldman's top supercycle stock picks: