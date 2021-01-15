Skip Navigation
Goldman Sachs: These stocks could pop on a coming China boom

Lucy Handley@lucyhandley
Workers in an automobile factory in Beijing, China.
Chalffy | Getty Images

Investment bank Goldman Sachs picked the mining and metal stocks that it predicts will benefit from a commodity "supercycle" like the one seen more than a decade ago.

The last supercycle happened in the mid-2000s during the house price bubble that resulted in a credit crisis. At that time, the price of some metals surged — in a sector that is notoriously hard to call 

Goldman said that while the metals and mining sector is up more than 100% from the lows seen in March 2020, to a high not seen since 2011, there is still room to grow. This, it said in a note published Wednesday, is due to an increase in Chinese manufacturing, the distribution of coronavirus vaccines and a shortage of certain metals.

These are Goldman's top supercycle stock picks:

