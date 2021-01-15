Do you file your taxes by yourself? Here's why you might want extra help preparing them this year

Getty Images

Tax season is swiftly approaching, and after the roller coaster of 2020, this might be the year to get extra help filing your return. The coronavirus pandemic saw many changes to the tax code that could impact filers who generally would have had a straightforward return, potentially complicating your return. "For the average taxpayer, if their head isn't spinning, I don't know what else we can add to the mix," said Megan Gorman, an attorney and managing partner at Chequers Financial Management in San Francisco. Because of those changes, it might be a good idea to establish a relationship with a tax preparer such as an accountant or CPA, an IRS enrolled agent, or someone who holds a preparer tax identification number with the IRS. When doing your taxes yourself makes sense To be sure, many people will still benefit from using online tax-filing software, often available for free or low-cost, despite the events of 2020. "The online software's are really good," said Adrienne Ross, a certified financial planner and founder of Clear Insight Financial Planning LLC in Spokane, Washington. "They update them every year, they stay up with the tax law." In addition, the step-by-step approach used by many online tax-preparing platforms helps educate taxpayers that use them, according to Susan Greenhalgh, an accredited financial counselor who runs Mind Your Money LLC in Rhode Island. "If you have the desire to really get connected to how taxes work and maybe even save yourself some money down the road by doing something differently, you can do that," she said. "TurboTax has Covid specific guidance to help with the impacts of 2020 like unemployment or claiming a recovery rebate credit," said Lisa Greene-Lewis, a CPA and tax expert for TurboTax, in an email, adding that TurboTax also has services for self-employed individuals and businesses. Customers can also video connect with a CPA or tax expert to have questions answered or get taxes reviewed, or fully hand over their return to a professional, she said.

When it's time to get extra help