Israel is launching Covid immunity passports. Here's what they allow you to do

A healthcare worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine at Clalit Health Services, in the ultra-Orthodox Israeli city of Bnei Brak, on January 6, 2021.

Israel has been lauded for deploying what is currently the fastest Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the world.

Less than a month after receiving its first shipments of the Pfizer-BioNTech jab, the country of 9 million has vaccinated around 20% of its population, and more than 72% of people over the age of 60 have already gotten their first dose of the shot. Israel's health ministry aims to have 5.2 million of its citizens vaccinated by March.

The vaccinations, officials say, will help the country gradually exit its strict lockdown, and soon with the help of a new document: a Covid-19 vaccination certification, or what's being called the "green booklet."

Essentially an immunity passport announced by the Ministry of Health earlier this week, the "green booklet" would be given to people who've received two doses of the vaccine.

"The Ministry of Health will issue the vaccine certificate after receiving the second dose," Israel's Health Ministry said on its website. "It will take effect 7 days later, not counting the day of vaccine administration."

The booklet would offer vaccinated individuals significant freedom from Covid-19 safety restrictions. People holding it would no longer have to do the following:

Go into isolation after coming in contact with an infected person.

Go into isolation after international traveling to a Covid "red zone," or countries with very high infection rates.

Have to be tested before entering certain touristy areas, known as "green islands."

They would still, however, be required to wear a mask in public and maintain social distancing, staying two meters from others and avoiding social gatherings.

Vaccinated people holding the booklet would be "eligible for relaxed restrictions in destinations around the world," the ministry's website said.

Data on proof of vaccination would be registered in the Ministry of Health's database, and recovered patients who have not been vaccinated are not eligible for the booklet, according to the website.