JPMorgan's Marko Kolanovic, who called the ups and downs of 2020's volatile market, envisions a return to growth in 2021, and has a playbook for how investors can take advantage of the current macro conditions.

"We expect 2021 to deliver the strongest year of global GDP growth in over two decades as mass vaccination permanently severs the link between the COVID-19 virus and economic activity," the equity strategist wrote in a note to clients.