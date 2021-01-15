How Michael Avenatti went from battling Trump to fighting his own legal woes

The scandal involving President Donald Trump and porn actress Stormy Daniels — who received $130,000 in hush money over an alleged 2006 sexual tryst — is likely to remain alive long after he leaves office.

Not only is Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. reportedly investigating how Trump's company accounted for the payments. Daniels' former attorney, Michael Avenatti, faces two high-profile criminal trials this year over allegations he embezzled money from clients including the adult film star.

Avenatti has pleaded not guilty in both cases. He was already convicted last year of trying to extort up to $25 million from athletic apparel maker Nike, and is scheduled to be sentenced in that case next month. His attorneys claim the prosecutions are retribution from the Trump administration for his role in exposing the alleged affair and his vocal criticism of the president.

"Mr. Avenatti was targeted by Donald Trump, William Barr and Trump's Department of Justice," Avenatti attorney Daniel Steward said in an e-mail to CNBC's "American Greed."

"Does anyone really think that politics didn't play a huge role in all of this?"

Avenatti, 49, faces up to 43 years in prison when he is sentenced in the Nike case. He could face decades more if convicted of defrauding his clients. He is on home confinement in California after briefly being held without bail at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York last year.