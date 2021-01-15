Microcap stock mania to start 2021 is a signal of more gains, and potential danger, ahead

The search for market excesses can probably start small – in fact with the smallest stocks that have seen outsized gains so far in 2021 as well as record trading volumes.
Already in 2021, companies with a market capitalization between $50 million and $300 million, as measured by the Russell Microcap index, are on a tear. The group has risen just shy of 10% with January only half over, part of a 12-month trend that has seen the gauge soar 31%.
In fact, the gains so far this year have set a record for the index that goes back to 2007.