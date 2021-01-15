OneWeb secures new funding from SoftBank to help it take on Elon Musk’s Starlink

A Soyuz-2.1b rocket booster blasts off from a launch pad of Vostochny Cosmodrome carrying 36 OneWeb satellites to orbit in December 2020.

LONDON — Less than a year after filing for bankruptcy, U.K. satellite communications firm OneWeb announced it has $1.4 billion in total funding thanks to a new investment from SoftBank and Hughes Network Systems.

Reports suggest the new funding from SoftBank and Hughes is worth around $400 million. OneWeb and SoftBank did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

Founded in 2012, OneWeb wants to create a network of hundreds of satellites and use them to deliver broadband to everyone in the world, no matter where they are. The company claims its satellite system will be able to deliver affordable, fast, high-bandwidth and low-latency broadband.

The London-headquartered company is competing with Elon Musk's Starlink, which has launched considerably more satellites and is already conducting trials in the U.S. and the U.K.

Starlink is a subdivision of aerospace manufacturer and space transportation company SpaceX, which was founded by Musk in 2002.

In an interview in March, Musk said SpaceX could make up to $30 billion a year by providing broadband. He said that Starlink will be "helpful to telcos because Starlink will serve the hardest to serve customers" adding that 5G isn't great for the countryside because "you need range."