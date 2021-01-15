Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press briefing on Covid pandemic

[The stream is slated to start at 11:00 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is holding a press briefing on the coronavirus Friday as the state rolls out coronavirus vaccines to people beyond top-priority health-care workers and nursing home residents.

On Tuesday, following new guidance from the federal government, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said residents who are 65 years old and over and other essential workers like teachers, police officers and transit employees, could get vaccinated against the disease.

He warned, however, that supply would be an issue. The New York State Department of Health said this week that appointments to get the vaccine are booked for the next 3½ months, quickly filling up after the state expanded eligibility.

So far, New York has received more than 1.8 million vaccine doses but has administered roughly 37% of them, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state has been gearing up to administer the doses in larger quantities, tapping convention centers and baseball parks as temporary vaccination sites.

