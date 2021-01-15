Xiaomi shares fall 10% as U.S. adds smartphone-maker to 'blacklist'

GUANGZHOU, China — The Trump administration has added smartphone maker Xiaomi to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies.

Hong Kong-listed shares of the Chinese firm were down 10.6% at the open on Friday on that news.

Beijing-based Xiaomi was the world's third-largest smartphone maker in the third quarter of 2020, according to Counterpoint Research.

The move means that Xiaomi is now subject to a November executive order restricting American investors from buying shares or related securities of any companies designated by the Department of Defense to be a Chinese military company.

Trump's initial executive order was subsequently expanded to force investors to divest, or sell out, of affected holdings, by Nov. 11 this year.