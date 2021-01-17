From Bangkok to NYC: 5 of the coolest Apple stores around the world

Since the first Apple store opened in Virginia in 2001, Apple has opened more than 500 brick-and-mortar retail locations across 25 countries.

The settings for those stores can vary greatly, from shopping malls to Manhattan's trendy SoHo shopping district. But in several cases, the tech giant co-founded by Steve Jobs (who always placed an emphasis on pleasing aesthetic designs) has aimed to ensure that the look of the store is just as appealing to customers as the company hopes the products inside will be.

In fact, Jobs reportedly once turned to billionaire Bernard Arnault, chairman of LVMH (which owns luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Dior) for advice before opening the first Apple stores. And Jobs was eventually behind the push to hire award-winning architects like the firms Bohlin Cywinski Jackson and Foster + Partners to design Apple's stores around the world.

As a result, several Apple stores around the world now stand out as much for their architectural features (think waterfalls and a floating sphere) as for the products they sell. Here are five of the coolest-looking Apple stores around the world: