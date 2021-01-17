How one mother is building generational wealth for her young son

Jernessa Jones, 39, and her son Kyan Blair, 5, at graduation. Jones graduated with her master's degree in business administration at the same time Blair graduated from preschool.

Jernessa Jones' next financial goal is twofold – to buy a house and begin to build generational wealth for her 5-year-old son, Kyan Blair.

In the last six years, she's turned her life and finances around. In 2014, she was laid off from her job as a production manager at Hillshire Brands, pregnant and recently single due to a broken engagement. It took her about a year to find another job at Safeplace, a domestic violence program in Alabama, and the pay was significantly less, she said.

During that time, her credit score sank to about 470 and she went into debt.

"It was survival mode," said Jones. She found a financial startup – Self Inc. – that would let her open an account with her credit score and started working on building it while paying off debt.

The journey also led to a career shift. Today, Jones is a financial coach at Operation HOPE, a non-profit dedicated to financial literacy, and recently completed her master's degree in business administration. She's paid off about $5,000 in debt and has built her credit score back up in the 700s, she said.

Now, her focus is on building wealth and passing along financial knowledge to her son. She's teaching him personal finance basics such as saving and is looking to start investing on his behalf in assets that will grow over time and yield dividends.

"Hopefully he's positioned well," said Jones, adding that beyond resources, she wants to give him the knowledge and the wisdom to grow wealth.

What is generational wealth and why is it important?

Generational wealth is assets – such as a house, savings or investment accounts – that can be passed down to one's family members, and generally continue to benefit them over time.

"It's to give individuals a chance to reach their full potential in the future," said Lauryn Williams, a certified financial planner and founder of Worth Winning. For example, having family wealth can give people different opportunities when it comes to education and careers.

Building wealth that can be passed on has been difficult for people of color due to systemic barriers, said Kilolo Kijakazi, an Institute fellow at the Urban Institute. Occupational segregation has resulted in people of color at every level of education being employed in lower-paying jobs with fewer, if any, benefits, she said.

In addition, many people of color are unbanked or underserved by financial institutions, making growing wealth difficult.

In 2019, the median White household held $188,200 in wealth, nearly 8 times more than the median Black household, with $24,100, according to the Survey of Consumer Finances.

That gap has left many more vulnerable to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and they could be further hurt by an uneven economic recovery. This was seen during the Great Recession, when White families' wealth fell 26.2% compared to a 47.6% drop for Black families and a 44.3% fall for Hispanic ones, according to the Urban Institute.