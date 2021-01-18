Free college could become a reality under a Biden administration

Once president-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on Jan. 20, free college could finally become a reality.

"With the makeup of this Congress, I am very optimistic that this will be on the agenda," said Morley Winograd, president and CEO of the Campaign for Free College Tuition. "The only person more passionate about this is first lady Jill Biden."

On the campaign trail, Biden said he will enact legislation to ensure that students can go to community college for up to two years without having to pay tuition.

Biden also adopted a proposal from Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., to make public colleges and universities tuition-free for all students whose family incomes are below $125,000 and forgive $10,000 in student debt for all borrowers — thereby slashing the country's $1.6 trillion outstanding student loan tab.

In fact, 25 states, including Arkansas, Indiana, Minnesota, Montana, Oregon, Rhode Island and Tennessee, already have statewide free community-college programs and even more were expected to follow before the coronavirus pandemic put a severe strain on state and local budgets.

In the state-based programs already in place, students receive a scholarship for the amount of tuition that is not covered by existing state or federal aid.

Most are "last-dollar" scholarships, meaning the program pays for whatever tuition and fees are left after financial aid and other grants are applied.