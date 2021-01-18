The 'superpower' that led this woman to the top of Twitter's Asia-Pacific business

Maya Hari has made a name for herself as the second woman to head Twitter's Asia-Pacific operations.

As vice president for APAC, she is responsible for overseeing the social media company's tech operations, managing its business divisions, and increasingly, dealing with its sociopolitical concerns.

But the India-born engineer, who has worked her way up the tech industry, said reaching that position was all aided by discovering one "superpower" early on in her career.

"While I understood technology and engineering really well, possibly my superpower in retrospect was being able to explain the technology to people who didn't understand it," Hari told CNBC Make It.

"I realized I absolutely love technology, and that's still my first love till date, but I could certainly make the best impact I could being that communicator," she said.