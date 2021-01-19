5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Dow set to resume its winning ways

This combination of pictures created on January 15, 2021 shows US President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, DC, on July 29, 2020 and Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden in Dallas, Pennsylvania, on October 24, 2020. Getty Images

2. Yellen goes before Senate panel for confirmation hearing

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury nominee Janet Yellen speaks during an event to name President-elect Joe Biden’s economic team at the Queen Theater on December 1, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Alex Wong | Getty Images

Janet Yellen, Biden's nominee for Treasury secretary, will tell the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday that the government must "act big" with its next coronavirus relief measure. The president-elect outlined a $1.9 trillion stimulus package last week. In prepared testimony for her confirmation hearing, the former Fed chief also said the U.S. economy must be rebuilt "so that it creates more prosperity for more people."

3. Biden's planned 10-day blitz of executive action

Signage for the Presidential inauguration on a barrier outside the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021. Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Biden is planning on a 10-day blitz of executive action on what his administration is calling the "four crises" facing the country: Covid, the economic downturn, racial injustice and climate change. Biden chief of staff Ron Klain told CNN on Sunday the president-elect is going to come back to the White House after his inauguration and "take some immediate actions to move the country forward." Klain also said Biden's inaugural address would be "a message of moving this country forward, a message of unity, a message of getting things done."

4. Covid memorial set as U.S. virus deaths near 400,000

The "Field of Flags" is illuminated on the National Mall as the U.S Capitol Building is prepared for the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2021. Joe Raedle | Reuters

Biden's inauguration committee is set to hold a memorial to remember the lives lost to Covid-19 on Tuesday evening in Washington as U.S. deaths from the coronavirus neared 400,000. The president-elect is expected to speak at the commemoration. On Monday, the incoming Biden administration said it won't lift an entry ban on most visitors from Europe and Brazil, shortly after Trump ordered an end to those travel restrictions. The outgoing president first put the Covid rules in place in March.

5. Senate awaits Trump impeachment article

U.S. National Guard riot shields are laid out at the ready outside the U.S. Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 13, 2021. Jim Bourg | Reuters