Japan stocks poised to rise; Yellen set to urge U.S. to 'act big' on coronavirus relief

SINGAPORE — Stocks in Japan were set to trade higher at the Tuesday open as investors await remarks from U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Treasury secretary, Janet Yellen.

Futures pointed to a higher open for Japanese stocks. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 28,380 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 28,320. That compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 28,242.21.

Shares in Australia edged higher in early trade, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 28,242.21.