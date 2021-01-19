Biden delivers emotional tribute to Delaware and his late son on eve of inauguration

Before departing Delaware for his inauguration in Washington, President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered an emotional paean to his longtime home and his late son, Beau Biden.

Biden, who is set to take office Wednesday, choked up at the top of his brief remarks at the Delaware National Guard headquarters in New Castle, which was named after Beau in 2016 following his death a year earlier at age 46.

"It's kind of emotional for me," Biden said, wiping tears from his eyes before praising Delaware as "the state that loves our children and our grandchildren, and loved our Beau, and he so loved you right back."

"It's deeply personal that our next journey to Washington starts here, a place that defines the very best of who we are as Americans," Biden said.

"I know these are dark times, but there's always light. That's what makes this state so special. That's what it taught me," Biden said.