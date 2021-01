In this photo illustration, a visual representation of digital cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) is arranged on a circuit board of a hard drive.

After a dizzying run that saw its price more than quadruple over the past year, professional investors are now looking at bitcoin as a potential trouble spot.

In fact, the digital currency has replaced even high-flying technology stocks as the most crowded trade on the market, according to the closely followed Bank of America Global Fund Manager Survey for January.