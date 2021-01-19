From Jeep to Maserati, Stellantis to rollout 10 new EV models in 2021

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 4xe Fiat Chrysler

Stellantis – the product of a $52 billion merger between automakers Fiat Chrysler and Groupe PSA – plans to offer an array of all-electric or hybrid vehicles through 2025, including 10 new models in 2021, according to CEO Carlos Tavares. From Dodge to Maserati, every new model the company launches from now until 2025 will offer an "electrified" variant. He did not specify how many would be all-electric, plug-in hybrids or traditional hybrids that don't need to be plugged in. The new models and merger, which was completed Saturday, come as legacy automakers are struggling to convince Wall Street that they can compete against Tesla and a host of new EV start-ups. As Stellantis shares jumped more than 11% during their Tuesday debut on the New York Stock Exchange, start-up EV truck manufacturer Rivian said it raised $2.65 billion in its latest funding round that valued the company at $27.6 billion. That compares to Stellantis – now the world's fourth-largest automaker – at about $26.5 billion.

Cruise, a majority-owned subsidiary of General Motors, also announced a new $2 billion investment round Tuesday that included Microsoft and GM. The self-driving company said its post-money valuation is $30 billion, up from $19 billion in mid-2019. Tavares described the tie-up to create Stellantis as a move to grow scale and share the billions of dollars in capital costs needed for technologies such as autonomous and electric vehicles. "This cost is going to increase significantly," Tavares said during a media call Tuesday. "We see the merit of the scale here to dilute those costs."