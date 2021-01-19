Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Here are the Singapore blue-chip stocks with potential for double-digit returns

Yen Nee Lee@YenNee_Lee
Share
View of the Singapore skyline.
Suhaimi Abdullah | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Singapore stocks were among Asia's worst performers in 2020, but they could bounce back this year as cheap valuations and high potential returns attract global investors.

The benchmark FTSE Straits Times Index has gained roughly 5% so far this year, partly reversing the 11.8% loss in 2020, data by Refinitiv showed.

The index is made up of the so-called blue-chip stocks, or companies that are well established and financially sound. Out of the STI's 30 component stocks, 27 have an average "buy" or "strong buy" rating, according to analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

More In Pro News and Analysis

CNBC ProPeloton, Lululemon, Apple and others are betting the fitness-at-home shift is here to stay
Lauren Thomas
CNBC ProJPMorgan says investors need to shake off 'FANG fatigue' and buy the Big Tech stocks again
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProMike Santoli’s market notes: Young unafraid money still buying, key S&P 500 levels, the GM case
Michael Santoli
Read More