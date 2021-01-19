Here are the Singapore blue-chip stocks with potential for double-digit returns

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Singapore stocks were among Asia's worst performers in 2020, but they could bounce back this year as cheap valuations and high potential returns attract global investors.

The benchmark FTSE Straits Times Index has gained roughly 5% so far this year, partly reversing the 11.8% loss in 2020, data by Refinitiv showed.

The index is made up of the so-called blue-chip stocks, or companies that are well established and financially sound. Out of the STI's 30 component stocks, 27 have an average "buy" or "strong buy" rating, according to analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.