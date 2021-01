A monitor displays Amazon.com Inc. signage at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, Sep. 4, 2018.

The market has cooled on megacap tech stocks in recent weeks, but JPMorgan said investors should jump back in after the recent underperformance.

Shares of Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google-parent Alphabet lost ground during the first two weeks of the new year. JPMorgan's internet analysts, led by Doug Anmuth, said in a note on Monday that the rotation away from those names is frustrating shareholders.