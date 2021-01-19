Here's what every major Wall Street analyst expects from Netflix earnings

After being one of the biggest beneficiaries of the coronavirus, Wall Street analysts see some warnings signs ahead for Netflix when the company reports fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday after the bell.
But expectations remain high and most analysts say the streaming giant will be fine and are urging investors to stick with the stay at home stock.
Shares of Netflix are down roughly 5% since the company's prior earnings report in October compared to the S&P 500 which is up almost 11% in the same period.
Subscriber growth will be the key focus for shareholders especially as the end of the coronavirus nears and in light of the company's price hikes in late October of last year, according to analysts.
Investors will also be looking for updates on Netflix's pipeline of upcoming content as competition remains fierce from the likes of Disney+ and others.
Here's what some of the other analysts say to look for: