Here's what every major Wall Street analyst expects from Netflix earnings

A remote control is seen being held in front of a television running the Netflix application

After being one of the biggest beneficiaries of the coronavirus, Wall Street analysts see some warnings signs ahead for Netflix when the company reports fourth quarter earnings on Tuesday after the bell.

But expectations remain high and most analysts say the streaming giant will be fine and are urging investors to stick with the stay at home stock.

Shares of Netflix are down roughly 5% since the company's prior earnings report in October compared to the S&P 500 which is up almost 11% in the same period.