Microsoft is investing and partnering with GM's Cruise on self-driving cars

Microsoft has entered into a long-term strategic relationship with General Motors and Cruise, the automaker's majority-owned autonomous car unit, to accelerate the commercialization of self-driving vehicles.

As part of the partnership, the tech giant will join GM, Honda Motor and other institutional investors in a combined new equity investment of more than $2 billion in Cruise, bringing the post-money valuation of Cruise to $30 billion. The company did not breakdown the new funding by company.

In its announcement Tuesday, Microsoft said it will become the preferred cloud provider for GM and Cruise.

"Advances in digital technology are redefining every aspect of our work and life, including how we move people and goods," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said in a statement. "As Cruise and GM's preferred cloud, we will apply the power of Azure to help them scale and make autonomous transportation mainstream."