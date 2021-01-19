Skip Navigation
Morgan Stanley names the mega trends — and 18 stocks — that are ‘clear investment opportunities’

Elliot Smith@ElliotSmithCNBC
Key Points
  • Digital inclusion, healthcare innovation and inclusion, and healthy eating were three major themes in EU social policy highlighted by Morgan Stanley analysts.

Morgan Stanley has outlined three trends and a number of stocks that are "clear investment opportunities" this year, as the world — and Europe in particular — comes to terms with a changing society in the wake of 2020.

In a recent note, Morgan Stanley analysts led by Victoria Irving said that Europe's strategy as it emerges from the coronavirus pandemic, and with a renewed focus on racial inequality, would be both "green" and "digital," but also "fair and inclusive."

They identified three actionable themes related to this, and named the 18 stocks through which to capitalize on them.

