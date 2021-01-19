Skip Navigation
Look out, Amazon: BofA says these online drugstore stocks may beat you out

Lucy Handley@lucyhandley
Signage outside a Bank of America branch in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Analysts at Bank of America have predicted a "big bang" for the European e-pharmacy sector, and named a couple of stocks which they think will outperform, even if Amazon enters the market.

The analysts named a number of trends set to give the online pharmacy market sector a boost, including a growing online market for pharmaceuticals, the introduction of electronic prescriptions and a demographic that is increasingly happy to use e-commerce sites.

They estimated the market in Western Europe (excluding the U.K.) will grow from 11 billion euros ($13.3 billion) in 2020, to 47 billion euros in 2030. A compound annual growth rate of 16% will also significantly outstrip the 2.5% rate expected for the pharmacy sector as a whole in the region.

And even though the analysts said there is a "significant" threat of Amazon launching an online drug store in Europe (the U.S. version launched in November), they named the stocks they believe already have the upper hand and will capitalize on the online drugs boom.

