TikTok owner ByteDance launches payments in China as it pushes into fintech and e-commerce

GUANGZHOU, China — ByteDance has launched a new payment service within Douyin, the Chinese version of short-video sharing app TikTok.

Douyin users can choose Douyin Pay to make purchases within the short-video app. Creators usually sell items or merchandise related to their content.

"The set-up of Douyin Pay ... is to supplement the existing major payment options, and to ultimately enhance user experience on Douyin," ByteDance said in a statement. ByteDance owns both Douyin and TikTok.

Indeed, Douyin already offers payment options from Alibaba affiliate Ant Group's Alipay and Tencent's WeChat Pay, the two dominant mobile payment apps in China.

Together, Alipay and WeChat Pay account for more than 90% of the mobile payments market in China, according to iResearch.