Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Asia stocks are set to bounce — and Morningstar likes 3 in particular

Weizhen Tan@weizent
Share
Key Points
  • Research firm Morningstar said Asian markets will likely be supported by the rise in earnings estimates.
  • Morningstar is bullish on three sectors, and names its top pick for each.
  • With President-elect Joe Biden due to be sworn in this week, market uncertainty could be further reduced, the research house said.
People stand along Victoria Harbour in the Tsim Sha Tsui district in Hong Kong.
Justin Chin | Bloomberg | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only.)

Asia is expected to bounce back this year from the worst of the pandemic, and analysts are expecting earnings growth in the region to be stronger than the West.

Some have predicted that Asia's earnings could jump by more than 20% this year.

Research firm Morningstar pointed out that investors have already piled into cyclical sectors triggered by positive vaccine news, ahead of stronger earnings this year which will likely boost Asian markets.

Cyclical stocks are those tied to the economic cycle, and they tend to have stronger performance when the economy improves.

With President-elect Joe Biden due to be sworn in this week, market uncertainty could be further reduced, the research house said, pointing out that Biden has been said to be more predictable in foreign policy.

Morningstar is bullish on three sectors, and names its top pick for each.

More In Pro News and Analysis

CNBC ProThis T. Rowe Price tech fund returned 75% in 2020 by getting in early on Zoom, other tech breakouts
Fred Imbert
CNBC ProThese surprises could change the story for the stock market in 2021, Credit Suisse says
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProWhat to expect from Ark Invest's coming 'ARKX' ETF, which ignited a rally for pure-play space stocks
Michael Sheetz
Read More