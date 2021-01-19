Trump doesn't mention Biden in farewell address that glosses over Capitol riot and Covid deaths

President Donald Trump in a prerecorded farewell address touted his record on the economy and foreign policy, while glossing over the Capitol riot that consumed the final weeks of his presidency.

He also failed to mention his successor, Joe Biden, by name. Biden will be inaugurated as the nation's 46th president Wednesday.

Trump's nearly 20-minute speech, which was taped Monday, framed his departure from the White House as the natural conclusion of a job well done, rather than as the consequence of his election loss to Biden.

"We did what we came here to do — and so much more," Trump said in the address.

"This week, we inaugurate a new administration and pray for its success in keeping America safe and prosperous. We extend our best wishes, and we also want them to have luck — a very important word," Trump said.

Trump has previously acknowledged that a new administration will take charge on Wednesday, but he has not formally conceded to Biden. Unlike past presidents' farewell speeches, Trump's address makes no specific mention of his successor.