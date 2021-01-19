Watch Janet Yellen speak live during her confirmation hearing as Treasury Secretary

[The stream is slated to start at 10 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Janet Yellen faces the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday for her confirmation hearing to the post of Treasury Secretary. President-elect Joe Biden announced the nomination earlier this month.

The former Federal Reserve Chair is expected to express her views across a variety of subjects, from the incoming administration's dollar policy to her views on the need for stimulus to offset economic impacts from the Covid-19 pandemic.

While at the Fed, Yellen earned a reputation as a consensus builder and for favoring low interest rates, though her term saw the Fed take the first steps to normalize policies from the extreme accommodation during the financial crisis.

