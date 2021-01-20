5 things to know before the stock market opens Wednesday

1. Dow takes aim at new records

(L-R) Douglas Emhoff, U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Dr. Jill Biden and U.S. President-elect Joe Biden look down the National Mall as lamps are lit to honor the nearly 400,000 American victims of the coronavirus pandemic at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool January 19, 2021 in Washington, DC. Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

2. Biden's inauguration unfolds in unprecedented times

A general view of preparations prior a dress rehearsal for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2021. Patrick Semansky | Reuters

Biden takes the oath of office at noon ET, taking the helm of a deeply divided nation and inheriting a confluence of crises. Biden's inauguration unfolds devoid of crowds due to the pandemic and heightened security at the Capitol, where supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump laid siege to the seat of the U.S. legislative branch of government exactly two weeks earlier. Following the ceremony, Biden plans to sign more than a dozen executive orders to address a litany of challenges. The first will require Covid masks and physical distancing in all federal buildings, on all federal lands and by federal employees and contractors. Many of Biden's orders will reverse those issued by Trump, including the so-called Muslim travel ban and the construction of a southern border wall.

3. Democrats to take control of the Senate

Democratic candidates for Senate Jon Ossoff (L) and Raphael Warnock (R) bump elbows on stage during a rally with US President-elect Joe Biden outside Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on January 4, 2021. Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images

Shortly after Biden's inauguration, Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff will be sworn in as U.S. senators from Georgia, giving their party control of the upper chamber of Congress in a 50-50 split with soon-to-be Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote. One day before stepping aside as Senate majority leader, Republican Mitch McConnell on Tuesday explicitly blamed Trump for the Capitol attack, saying the mob was "fed lies" and the outgoing president and others "provoked" those intent on overturning Biden's election. Trump's impeachment trial in the Senate for inciting insurrection will unfold after he leaves office.

4. Trump issues dozens of pardons, including for Bannon

President Donald J. Trump stops to talk to reporters as he walks to board Marine One and depart from the South Lawn at the White House. The Washington Post | The Washington Post | Getty Images

Trump issued 73 pardons on his last night in the White House, including one for his 2016 campaign chief and former White House senior advisor, Steve Bannon, who was accused of defrauding donors. Trump also pardoned Anthony Levandowski, the former Google engineer sentenced to prison for stealing trade secrets relating to driverless cars from the search giant. Eschewing tradition, Trump won't be attending Biden's inauguration. He plans to depart Washington in the morning. Trump on Tuesday night released a farewell address video, touting his record on the economy and foreign policy, while glossing over the Capitol riot and refusing to mention Biden by name.

5. Biden approach to Covid to be more centralized

A worker installs a U.S. flag for display at the National Mall, as part of a memorial paying tribute to the U.S. citizens who have died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), near the Capitol ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, U.S., January 18, 2021. Carlos Barria | Reuters