Read the full letter Amazon sent to Biden offering to help with Covid-19 vaccines

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, January 20, 2021.

Amazon on Wednesday offered to help with the national effort to distribute the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a letter addressed to President Joe Biden, which was obtained by CNBC.

"As you begin your work leading the country out of the Covid-19 crisis, Amazon stands ready to assist you in reaching your goal of vaccinating 100 million Americans in the first 100 days of your administration," Dave Clark, CEO of Amazon's worldwide consumer business, wrote in the letter, which was first reported on by Reuters.

Clark said Amazon stands ready to leverage its operations, information technology and communications capabilities and expertise to "assist your administration's vaccination efforts." He added that Amazon has reached an agreement with a third-party health care provider to administer vaccines on-site at the company's warehouses.

The letter comes as Amazon has been vying for its front-line workers to have priority access to the Covid-19 vaccine. Last month, Clark wrote to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel asking that the company's front-line employees "receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the earliest appropriate time." Clark also emphasized that Amazon's front-line workers have played an essential role in helping consumers get necessary products delivered to their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here's the full letter Clark sent to Biden on Wednesday: