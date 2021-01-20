If you haven't had these 3 money conversations yet, do it now—using these example scripts: Finance expert

Money can be an awkward topic to bring up. For example, getting a Venmo request from a friend to split the cost of the wine she purchased for the movie night she invited you to, or planning a trip with your partner when you each have different budgets. Even if you've checked all the other boxes of getting your financial life together and then started to invest to build wealth, you still have to engage in money conversations. Failure to do so can disrupt the stable financial life you've built for yourself. So no matter where you are in your own financial journey, here are just a few important money conversations you should have this year:

1. Ask a co-worker how much they make

Information is power. Whether you're a full-time employee or an independent contractor, it's important to start asking co-workers (or people who do similar work) how much they make. This is especially critical if you believe you're underpaid. You'll find out the true market rate for your job by asking people and not just turning to websites that aggregate data. Plus, it lays the groundwork for future negotiations. Just be sure you reach out to the right people. It should be someone who either does your job or just was promoted out of your job. Asking someone three levels above you is just being nosey. Career and negotiation expert Alexandra Dickinson recommends a three-sentence script: "I'm doing research because…[insert reason (i.e., asking for a raise)]. And I think you have some information that could help me. Would you be willing to share your ballpark salary with me?" Now, it's possible you don't feel comfortable asking a co-worker because you fear it could result in retaliation from management at work. While it's usually illegal to fire you for asking about compensation, a boss can always manufacture another reason to lay you off. If that's your worry, you can turn to sites like LinkedIn to cold email people who do similar work.

2. Tell a friend about a financial goal for the year

You don't have to share, for example, how much you want to save by the end of the year. Instead, you can keep it vague like, "I want to pay off one of my student loans by June" or "I'm aiming to get rid of my credit card debt by December." Aside from having a friend serve as your accountability buddy, sharing specifics provides context. Too often, we decline invitations that we can't afford by simply saying, "No, I'm busy" or "No, I can't." Your friends might brush that off once or twice, but if you keep saying no without any context, then they might start thinking it's not you, it's them. They might start inventing all sorts of reasons that you don't want to hang out if you don't give them one. So be honest and employ the counteroffer technique: "I appreciate the invite, but I'm trying to rebuild my emergency savings fund after the dumpster fire that was 2020. Do you want to come over for game night instead?" Saying no, giving a reason and then offering an alternative plan is a way to both protect your wallet and your friendships.

3. Ask your parents about their estate plan