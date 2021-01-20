Skip Navigation
Here are Barclays' top Europe stock picks – including one that could rally up to 50%

Elliot Smith@ElliotSmithCNBC
A view of the Canary Wharf financial district of London.
Prisma by Dukas | Universal Images Group | Getty Images

With Europe's earnings season on the horizon, analysts at Barclays have named a number of stocks they believe will rally at least 20% over the next year.

In a research note Friday, equity analysts at the bank said Europe was particularly well placed to benefit from factors including the rollout of vaccines and the Democratic sweep of all three branches of the U.S. government.

They also highlighted the positives for the region from a broad move by investors towards so-called cyclical stocks (where performance tends to align with that of the global economy).

As such, the analysts named seven stocks set to rise and highlighted the upcoming events that could trigger a spike in their share price.

