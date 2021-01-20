Biden inauguration live updates: A new administration prepares to take power; Trump pardons Bannon

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.
Joe Biden is set to become the nation's 46th president today. He is slated to take the oath of office around noon, which is when Donald Trump's term as president ends.
Set against a backdrop of a locked-down Washington, D.C., and a socially distanced ceremony, Biden, in his inaugural address, is expected to plead for national unity as political, economic and health care crises grip the nation. He will take over the presidency two weeks after a deadly pro-Trump riot at Capitol Hill and as deaths from Covid-19 continue to surge. Since the pandemic began early last year, the disease has killed more than 400,000 people in the United States.
Kamala Harris will make history as the country's first Black, female and South Asian vice president.
The first members of Biden's Cabinet are slated to be sworn in over the next few days, as well, including Janet Yellen as Treasury secretary. Biden's Democratic Party, likewise, will assume a bare majority in the Senate after three new lawmakers – Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff of Georgia, and Alex Padilla of California – also take their oaths of office.
Trump, meanwhile, faces his second impeachment trial in the Senate, even though he will be out of power. The Democratic-controlled House, with the help of 10 Republicans, charged Trump with inciting the insurrection at the Capitol. The trial could begin this week.
Trump, in his farewell address, glossed over the Capitol riot, which resulted in five deaths. He did not mention Biden by name in the speech.
Joe Biden will in the first few hours of his presidency sign more than a dozen executive orders to address challenges ranging from the Covid-19 pandemic to the student debt crisis.
Biden's orders will also work to reverse many of those issued by President Donald Trump, including the so-called Muslim travel ban and the construction of a wall along the southern border of the United States.
Atop the list of 17 orders viewed by CNBC was a "100 Days Masking Challenge," which will require masks and physical distancing in all federal buildings, on all federal lands and by federal employees and contractors.
Also included in Biden's health-oriented orders is a reversal of Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the World Health Organization. –Thomas Franck
President Donald Trump issued dozens of pardons on his last night in the White House, including one to his former campaign chief and ex-White House advisor Steve Bannon, who was charged with swindling donors to a supposed effort to build a wall on the border with Mexico.
Others who received some of the 73 pardons from Trump included the major Republican fundraiser Elliott Broidy, who pleaded guilty last fall to acting as an unregistered foreign agent and the rapper Lil Wayne, who pleaded guilty to a weapons charge last month.
Trump did not issue a pardon to himself, or to any of his adult children, despite speculation he would do so despite the lack of any pending federal criminal charges against any of them.
Trump is expected to leave the White House at 8 a.m. ET. Then he will fly to Palm Beach, Fla., the home of his Mar-a-Lago resort. –Dan Mangan