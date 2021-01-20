Photos marking the transition of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden

American flags decorate the "Field of Flags" at the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol early morning ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.

The nation on Wednesday is witnessing the transfer of power from outgoing GOP President Donald Trump to incoming Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

Inauguration Day comes just two weeks after the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump extremists. Trump for months refused to accept the results of the 2020 election, citing debunked conspiracy theories of widespread voter fraud.

Biden's oath of office and inaugural address will occur in a locked-down Washington with heavy security, including 25,000 National Guard troops on hand to ensure the peaceful transfer of power.

The ceremony will be socially distanced with far fewer attendees than is typical as the coronavirus pandemic rages on. Covid-19 has killed more than 400,000 Americans since the pandemic began early last year.

When sworn in, Biden will be the oldest president in history at 78. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be America's first female, Black and South Asian American vice president when she takes her oath of office.

Trump broke from precedent by refusing to attend Biden's inauguration ceremony. The outgoing president left the White House and delivered a farewell address Wednesday morning to a small crowd at Joint Base Andrews before boarding Air Force One for the last time and traveling to Florida.

The outgoing president faces a second impeachment trial in the Senate, even though he will be out of office. The Democratic-controlled House impeached Trump on Jan. 13 for inciting the deadly Capitol insurrection.