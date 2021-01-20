Skip Navigation
Politics

Photos marking the transition of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden

Adam Jeffery@ajefferyphoto
Hannah Miao@hannahmiao_
American flags decorate the "Field of Flags" at the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol early morning ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Stephanie Keith | Getty Images

The nation on Wednesday is witnessing the transfer of power from outgoing GOP President Donald Trump to incoming Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.

Inauguration Day comes just two weeks after the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol by pro-Trump extremists. Trump for months refused to accept the results of the 2020 election, citing debunked conspiracy theories of widespread voter fraud.

Biden's oath of office and inaugural address will occur in a locked-down Washington with heavy security, including 25,000 National Guard troops on hand to ensure the peaceful transfer of power.

The ceremony will be socially distanced with far fewer attendees than is typical as the coronavirus pandemic rages on. Covid-19 has killed more than 400,000 Americans since the pandemic began early last year.

When sworn in, Biden will be the oldest president in history at 78. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be America's first female, Black and South Asian American vice president when she takes her oath of office.

Trump broke from precedent by refusing to attend Biden's inauguration ceremony. The outgoing president left the White House and delivered a farewell address Wednesday morning to a small crowd at Joint Base Andrews before boarding Air Force One for the last time and traveling to Florida.

The outgoing president faces a second impeachment trial in the Senate, even though he will be out of office. The Democratic-controlled House impeached Trump on Jan. 13 for inciting the deadly Capitol insurrection.

Former President Bill Clinton arrives with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton arrives with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton to the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington.
Alex Wong | Getty Images

(L-R) Doug Emhoff, U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Jill Biden and President-elect Joe Biden wave from the steps of the U.S. Capitol

(L-R) Doug Emhoff, U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Jill Biden and President-elect Joe Biden wave as they arrive on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images

(L-R) Doug Emhoff, U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Jill Biden, President-elect Joe Biden, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) walk into the U.S. Capitol

(L-R) Doug Emhoff, U.S. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Jill Biden, President-elect Joe Biden, U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt (R-MO) and U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) walk into the U.S. Capitol for the inauguration on January 20, 2021 in Washington
Joe Raedle | Getty Images

Security is tight around the U.S. Capitol

A law enforcement personnel monitoring area during the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Susan Walsh | AP

The Capitol seen across a sea of flags

Flags decorate the "Field of Flags" at the National Mall near the U.S. Capitol ahead of the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on January 20, 2021 in Washington.
Stephanie Keith | Getty Images

Final preparations are made ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration

A man vacuums inside the US Capitol ahead of the inauguration of US President-elect Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States on the West Front of the US Capitol on January 20, 2021 in Washington.
Win McNamee | AFP | Getty Images

The stage is set to usher in the 46th President

The sun rises behind the US Capitol as preparations are made prior to the 59th inaugural ceremony for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 20, 2021.
Caroline Brehman | AFP | Getty Images

Biden and Dr. Jill Biden attend services at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle

President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden attend services at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle with Congressional leaders prior the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremony on January 20, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

President Donald Trump waves before boarding Air Force One for the last time

President Donald Trump, accompanied by first lady Melania Trump, waves as he boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., January 20, 2021.
Carlos Barria | Reuters

Trump makes final address to supporters as president

President Donald Trump speaks to his supporters prior to boarding Air Force One to head to Florida on January 20, 2021 in Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.
Pete Marovich | Getty Images

First Lady Melania Trump speaks to supporters before boarding Air Force One

First Lady Melania Trump speaks before boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on January 20, 2021.
Alex Edelman | AFP | Getty Images

Outgoing first couple arriving at Joint Base Andrews

President Donald Trump, left, gestures while arriving with U.S. First Lady Melania Trump to a farewell ceremony at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.
Stefani Reynolds | Bloomberg | Getty Images

The Trump family awaits the president's arrival at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland

Ivanka Trump (2nd R), husband Jared Kushner (R), their children, Eric (C-R) and Donald Jr. (C-R) and Trump family members stand on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland as they arrive for US President Donald Trump's departure on January 20, 2021.
Alex Edelman | AFP | Getty Images

Marine One flies over the White House as Trump leaves office

U.S. President Donald Trump departs the White House aboard Marine One ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, in Washington, U.S., January 20, 2021.
Andrew Kelly | Reuters

Trump waves as he boards Marine One

Outgoing US President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 20, 2021.
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

A military aide carries the nuclear "football" with the equipment and nuclear codes to Marine One

A military aide carries the nuclear "football" with the equipment and nuclear codes to Marine One after US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania borded Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on January 20, 2021.
MANDEL NGAN | AFP | Getty Images

Trump and First Lady depart White House for final time

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania make their way to board Marine One before departing from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC on January 20, 2021.
Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images