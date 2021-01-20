EU antitrust regulators just fined PC gaming giant Valve for restricting cross-border sales on Steam

In this photo illustration, the Steam application seen displayed on a iPhone.

LONDON — European antitrust regulators have fined Valve and five other PC game publishers a total of 7.8 million euros ($9.5 million) over a practice known as "geo-blocking."

Valve is most well known as the creator of the popular PC game store Steam.

The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, said Wednesday that Valve and other publishers restricted sales of video games based on the geographical location of users. Such practices breach EU competition law.

The Commission said these practices were aimed at maintaining certain price differences between eastern and western European countries and blocking users from shopping around in the EU's single market.

The publishers include Japanese gaming giants Bandai Namco and Capcom, American firm ZeniMax — which owns the well-known game studio Bethesda Softworks — French developer Focus Home and German group Koch Media.

Fines for those publishers were reduced to a total of 6 million euros due to their cooperation with EU competition officials, the EU said. However, Valve was fined over 1.6 million euros for refusing to cooperate.