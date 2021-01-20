Here are 3 ETFs to play the incoming Biden agenda

Investors should be scrambling to a handful of ETFs to bulk up on exposure to the industries that could outperform if the incoming Biden administration makes good on its promise to make infrastructure and clean energy a cornerstone of its policy.

Strategist Pat Tschosik and analyst Matt Bauer of Ned Davis Research told clients last week that construction, solar power and certain health-care stocks could be among the markets' leaders in 2021 if there's support for the Biden agenda.

President-elect Joe Biden will take the oath of office on Wednesday and succeed President Donald Trump.

"While campaigning, Biden indicated infrastructure spending will be a top priority," Tschosik and Bauer wrote. "We expect a boost to construction-related industries, and favor those that also benefit from strong residential construction."