Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Here are 3 ETFs to play the incoming Biden agenda

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
Share
Road work ahead sign on a highway in California.
Getty Images

Investors should be scrambling to a handful of ETFs to bulk up on exposure to the industries that could outperform if the incoming Biden administration makes good on its promise to make infrastructure and clean energy a cornerstone of its policy.

Strategist Pat Tschosik and analyst Matt Bauer of Ned Davis Research told clients last week that construction, solar power and certain health-care stocks could be among the markets' leaders in 2021 if there's support for the Biden agenda.

President-elect Joe Biden will take the oath of office on Wednesday and succeed President Donald Trump.

"While campaigning, Biden indicated infrastructure spending will be a top priority," Tschosik and Bauer wrote. "We expect a boost to construction-related industries, and favor those that also benefit from strong residential construction."

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProBillionaire Howard Marks explains why he doesn't like gold as an investment
Yen Nee Lee
CNBC ProHere are the Singapore blue-chip stocks with potential for double-digit returns
Yen Nee Lee
CNBC ProGoldman says buy these bargain stocks before their earnings snap back to pre-pandemic levels
Maggie Fitzgerald
Read More