Billionaire Howard Marks explains why he doesn't like gold as an investment

Investors often look to gold as a "safe haven" asset that can retain or increase in value in times of market turbulence — but billionaire investor Howard Marks says he doesn't favor the precious metal as an investment.

The price of spot gold rose above $2,000 per ounce last year for the first time ever as the Covid-19 pandemic crippled global economic activity and rocked financial markets worldwide. Gold prices have since come down, but some say it could hit new highs again in 2021.

Speaking to CNBC, Marks — who is co-chairman and co-founder of Oaktree Capital — said the value of gold is "almost like a superstition."