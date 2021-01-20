Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Leon Cooperman likes GM and these other stocks, even as he's worried about the overall market

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Share
Leon Cooperman
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman said Wednesday that he still sees attractive opportunities in the stock market despite his reservations about the long-term outlook for equities.

The Omega Family Office warned on CNBC's "Squawk Box" that he thought interest rates would rise over time and put pressure on stock valuations, but he also revealed his largest holdings and explained what areas of the market he sees value in.

"There's a meaningful chunk of the market today that is in euphoria. You see 50% price moves, you see a SPAC a minute. That's stuff that's ringing the bell," Cooperman said. "On the other hand, I find a lot of things that are attractive. So I'm finding things to do, investments to be made, but very I'm skeptical about the overall outlook."

More In CNBC TV Picks

CNBC ProAriel's John Rogers likes this stock as a way to ride the hot IPO trend
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC ProTom Lee says hot IPOs may be a sign retail investors are coming back to stocks
Kevin Stankiewicz
CNBC ProOakmark’s Bill Nygren says these two stocks offer hidden value for investors
Kevin Stankiewicz
Read More