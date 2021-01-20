Netflix passed 200 million subscribers, so CEO Reed Hastings ordered a steak from Denny’s — here's why

Netflix hit another major milestone on Tuesday when the streaming giant said it topped 200 million subscribers for the first time. CEO Reed Hastings decided to celebrate: so, he ordered dinner from Denny's.

The 60-year-old Netflix co-founder might have an estimated net worth of $5.8 billion, according to Forbes. But Hastings apparently won't let his ability to buy dinner pretty much anywhere he wants get in the way of a superstitious tradition.

Hastings marked Tuesday's Netflix milestone the same way he's celebrated the company's milestones in the past — by eating a steak from Denny's all by himself.

In 2017, Hastings celebrated Netflix passing 100 million subscribers the same way. He even posted a photo of the occasion on Facebook and explained it was the same way he'd celebrated Netflix hitting 1 million subscribers (back in 2003), along with the hashtag "#superstitious."