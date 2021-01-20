Op-Ed: New investors may keep trading even as they return to normal life and start spending again

When one of my sons showed me his Robinhood account several months ago, I was in awe.

Not because of the performance, but because this endeavor had escaped the confines of his professional-investor parent (me) and because the mobile phone app was so attractive that I wanted to start trading on it, too.

Recently, I asked how the account was doing, and he explained that he had sold his positions to pay for some renovations at his new apartment.

I began thinking about how frequently these new stock owners will be selling their equities to spend on what has been unavailable for almost a year now — travel, hotels, concerts, restaurants, and Covid-prohibited experiences.

Is my son typical or an aberration among the millions of new account holders across multiple platforms?

We know that the savings rate skyrocketed in 2020, hitting an amazing peak of nearly 34% in April, which compares to a typical level of 7.5% of income.

Investments, one component of "savings," began to climb, especially after the rally persisted for several months.

As interest rates submerged to bolster the economy, bonds and money market funds offered little enticement to individuals, and stocks became one of the best speed-dating, fantasy sports-fulfilling, and online betting adrenaline shots of 2020.