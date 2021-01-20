P&G raises forecast after earnings top expectations, fueled by 8% jump in sales

Procter & Gamble on Wednesday raised its outlook for the second consecutive quarter after its revenue rose 8%, fueled by higher demand for its cleaning products and shaving and styling products as the pandemic continues to guide consumer behavior.

The Tide owner now expects sales growth of 5% to 6% in fiscal 2021, up from its prior outlook of 3% to 4% growth. It's also forecasting that its adjusted earnings will rise 8% to 10%, up from the previous target of 5% to 8%.

Shares of the company jumped more than 1% in premarket trading.

Here's what the company reported for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $1.64, adjusted, vs. $1.51 expected

Revenue: $19.75 billion vs. $19.27 billion expected

P&G reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $3.85 billion, or $1.47 per share, up from $3.72 billion, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.64 per share, beating the $1.51 per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

Net sales rose 8% to $19.75 billion, topping expectations of $19.27 billion. Its organic sales, which strip out the impact of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency, also rose 8%.

P&G's fabric and home care segment saw organic sales rise 12% in the quarter, the company's largest increase by business unit. Home care, which includes Comet cleaning products, saw organic sales growth of 30% as more consumers cleaned surfaces and dishes.

The health care segment, which includes Oral B and Vicks products, reported organic sales growth of 9%. Price increases combined with consumer demand for premium products boosted sales. But the company said that demand for its respiratory products was lower this year because fewer people contracted colds or the flu.

Both the grooming segment and the baby, feminine and family care segment saw organic sales rise 6% in in the quarter. Organic sales of P&G's grooming appliances jumped 20% as consumers look for at-home styling and shaving products.

P&G's beauty segment, which includes Olay and SK-II, reported organic sales growth of 5%.

In fiscal 2021, P&G is predicting foreign currency headwinds that will cost about $100 million after tax, as well as higher freight costs that will also cost $100 million after tax.

The company expects it will buy back as much as $10 billion of its own stock during the fiscal year, up from a prior estimate of $7 billion to $9 billion.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.