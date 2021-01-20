State and local tax breaks could be revived, but not without a fight

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 20: Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) listens as Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill on December 20, 2020 in Washington, DC. Republicans and Democrats in the Senate finally came to an agreement on the coronavirus relief bill and a vote is expected on Monday. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Few issues illustrate the tortured calculus of tax policy in a hyper-partisan political environment better than the state and local tax deductions.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act passed by a Republican Congress in 2017 put a $10,000 cap on federal deductions for state and local taxes paid.

There was previously no limit on the deductibility of those taxes.

Republicans argued that the cap was necessary to finance other tax benefits in the bill, including lower personal income tax rates and a lower corporate tax rate.

The cost of the limitation, however, was shouldered predominantly by high-tax blue states like California and New York.

"The SALT cap was clearly politically motivated," said Corey Rosenthal, CPA, principal at CohnReznick, specializing in state and local tax issues. "It was the northeast states and California that were hurt the most by it."

In other words, the blue states.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have repeatedly called for repeal of the cap, suggesting it could be one of the first tax policy items Democrats look to change this year.